Augusta Christian boys, Westminster girls win Garden City Classic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Christian boys and Westminster girls basketball teams won the Garden City Classic at Augusta Prep on Saturday.

Nate Dunlop, who was named tournament MVP, scored 35 points to lift the Lions to a 63-54 win over Augusta Prep. Cavaliers star Ryan Jolly had nine points, but left the game with an injury late in the first quarter and didn’t return.

Four players finished in double figures to lead Westminster to a 67-47 win over Augusta Prep in the girls championship game.

