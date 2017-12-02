Georgia fans excited for Bulldogs first SEC Championship appearance since 2012

ATLANTA (WJBF) – University of Georgia fans went to sleep Friday night with visions of an SEC Championship dancing in their heads. If the Bulldogs can win the SEC Championship game Saturday they will advance to the college football playoff for the first time in school history.

The countdown to kickoff began early on Friday. More than 24 hours before kickoff tailgaters were already choosing their spots. The McWhorter family from Lincoln County left Lincolnton at 3:30 in the morning to get the perfect spot.

“Gotta love it. Gotta enjoy it. I was a part of the program in a very special way,” said Billy McWhorter. “I was the mascot from 2012 to 2016. Just eat, sleep and breathe Georgia football.”

Across the street SEC Fanfare opened its doors. If you don’t have a ticket this is the next best thing, an interactive fan experience for kids and…older kids.

“I think it’s great for kids,” said one fan. “Yeah, kids…we’re grown kids,” he said as he looked at the three bags of merchandise he’d purchased on this day.

Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium each team got its first…and last…look at the new venue before Saturday’s kickoff.

“Most of our kids have been to most of the venues we play in,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “We see every other year. But this year it’s different in this circumstance, and we’re allowed to have this walk-through. So we thought it was really beneficial to do it.”

Also going through their final preparations for tomorrow, the crew of SEC Nation. The SEC Network pregame show will be live for three hours leading up to kickoff. Analyst Tim Tebow, a former Heisman knows all about this game, and thinks tomorrow could be something special.

Tim Tebow/SEC Nation: “I don’t think a lot of people thought Auburn would be here. They thought Alabama and Georgia. We’ve seen Alabama a lot. So you have two new teams playing in this stadium, plus everyone knows the winner is in the college football playoff.”

The game is sold out and the cheapest ticket available on the resale market, as of late Friday evening, was $600. Officials are warning about counterfeit tickets. The only way to know the tickets you are buying are real is at secticketoffice.com.