Hundreds come out and enjoy the annual Augusta Christmas Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a Christmas tradition each year for hundreds in the CSRA including all of us right here at WJBF NewsChannel 6.The Augusta Christmas parade made its way down Broad Street Saturday. \

People from all parts of the CSRA lined Broad Street Saturday to kick off the Christmas spirit.

“It’s officially about to be Christmas time, and I love that, so this sets it off for Augusta,” Cheryl Dukes who watched the parade told me.

Dukes said she hasn’t missed the Augusta Christmas parade in decades: “I marched in this parade for years: 1975, 1976, 1997 class of Richmond, and we used to march from North Augusta to here,” Dukes said.

But for Wilkes, his eyes had never seen and his ears had never heard the Garden City’s Christmas excitement.

“He loved the bands,” Jessie Gay, WIlke’s aunt said. “The marching bands– he loved the drums. He would move his hands and try to dance with it.”

Several high school were represented, along with businesses.

You couldn’t miss our very own Micah Rumsey, Renetta Dubose and Mary Morrison telling the crowds “Merry Christmas” NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman took part in the fun, too.

Locals didn’t leave their furry friends at home this year either. But one thing everyone looks forward to:”I like at the end: Santa Clause,” Kaitelyn Taylor told me.

“We must see Santa at the end,” Dukes added. “I try my best to be the best mother and grandmother,” she laughed.

Dukes told me she would love if Augusta kept the Christmas lights up year round: “We would be sharing Christ all year long, and I hope that is something we do from now on.”