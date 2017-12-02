Locals compete in fishing tournament in memory of Jonathan Amerson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Dozens came together on Brickyard Pond today in memory of Jonathan Amerson.

NewsChannel 6 told you about him nearly two weeks ago when the 31-year old lost contact with his family while duck hunting. His body was found the next day in the northern part of Phinizy Swamp.

That’s why Brandon Thigpen, a local who did not know Amerson, felt compelled to do something: “He left a son behind, you know. So I just did what I could,” Thigpen explained. “We wanted to put some money in a savings account for his college fund or whatever they need. That’s when I said let’s have a fishing tournament. We can go out here, charge a little bit of money, and all of the proceeds go to the family.”

Amerson’s autopsy results came back inclusive. We are awaiting the toxicology, cell and tissue test, so we will keep you updated.

If you did not have the chance to compete in the tournament today, you can still donate. Contact Brandon Thigpen: (803) 646-1959.