(WJBF) – A multi-billion dollar deal is in the works, that may change the health care industry.

CVS is trying to buy Aetna Insurance for $69-billion.

Experts say such a deal could help CVS compete with other integrated health care providers.

The drugstore chain may also be motivated by rumors of Amazon looking to get into the pharmacy business.

Any deal would have to be approved by antitrust regulators, who have been skeptical of similar health care mergers in the past.