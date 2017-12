NORTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Monday, a man heads to court charged in the case of a missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina whose remains may have been found in a creek.

Earl Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother.

He will make his first appearance in Onslow County.

Kimrey is being charged with concealing her death but more charges could be coming.

After five days of the community coming together to search, Investigators say they believe they have found Woods body Saturday night.