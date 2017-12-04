One dead after early morning shooting on Karian Drive

UPDATE: AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An early morning shooting, on Karian Drive near Windsor Spring Road, leaves one dead and one injured.

The shooting happened on the 1800 Block of Karian Drive, where 57-year-old James Kenneth Avera was shot at least one time and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m.

Avera’s body was taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy, while another person was injured and taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

