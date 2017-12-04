Woman in custody after stabbing on Gus Street in Thomson

By Published: Updated:

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI is investigating a stabbing that happened on Gus Street in McDuffie County on Friday.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. from an individual who alluded that a male subject was stabbed.

The subject has been identified as 36-year-old Johnathan Andre McGahee, who was stabbed by 36-year-old Shameka Shawnda McGahee at their home on Gus Street.

Shameka McGahee has been arrested for Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and is currently being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

If you or anyone has information pertaining to the investigation, contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or GBI Region 7 Office at 706-595-2575.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s