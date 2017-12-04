Search continues for missing boater in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The search continues for a missing boater in Columbia County.

65-year-old Thomas Allgood went missing Friday after witnesses say his boat collided with another one at Thurmond Lake.

On Saturday the dive team recovered the body of 51-year-old George Ashmore.

Today the search continues for Allgood.

Right now, there are several emergency boats out on the water at Keg Creek near Wildwood.

They are using divers as well as sonar devices in the water to locate who they believe to be Thomas Allgood.

Crews are also using a sector scan that looks like a Tripod and can take a picture at 360 degrees at about 120 feet out.

Right now, it’s a tough search because crews have a lot of ground to cover.

The Columbia County Emergency Management mobile command center is also here, mapping out possible locations.

We spoke with those who know Thomas Allgood off camera and they are understandably shaken up and heartbroken.

DNR and Columbia County crews plan to be out here all day and so will we.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.