NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Sentencing for former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is set to begin.

In 2017, Slager admitted to a charge of using excessive force when he shot and killed Walter Scott back in 2015.

Investigators say Slager initiated a traffic stop when Scott started running away.

The chase turned physical and eventually deadly.

A judge will decide if the shooting will be considered murder or manslaughter.

The sentencing could take up to four days.