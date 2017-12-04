Two men murdered during Black Friday makes an organization seek answers

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – An organization in McCormick County wants answers after two men were murdered during the early hours of Black Friday.

It happened at Sapp’s Bar and Grill off of 378 Highway West just before two in the morning.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization plans to hold a news conference today outside of McCormick County Sheriff’s Department at 4:00 pm.

They will talk about the murders of Steven Banks and Joel Turner.

The organization also plans to distribute fliers seeking justice.