Two men murdered during Black Friday makes an organization seek answers

By Published: Updated:

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – An organization in McCormick County wants answers after two men were murdered during the early hours of Black Friday.

It happened at Sapp’s Bar and Grill off of 378 Highway West just before two in the morning.

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization plans to hold a news conference today outside of McCormick County Sheriff’s Department at 4:00 pm.

They will talk about the murders of Steven Banks and Joel Turner.

The organization also plans to distribute fliers seeking justice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s