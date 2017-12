CSRA (WJBF) – Professional wresting has a long history here in the CSRA, and to honor that history is an event with the WWE Hall of Famers and the Rock n Roll Express.

Viral Pro Wrestling is hosting Holiday Havoc.

The event features Three Championship matches, including a tag team match.

It kicks off on Saturday, December 9th, at 6:30 p.m. at Sweet Water Park Gym.

