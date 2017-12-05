Aiken County school leaders host town hall to discuss overcrowding issue

Related Coverage Aiken County school leaders hosting town halls to share overcrowding study results

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken school leaders will meet with parents one last time Tuesday night to talk about overcrowding in the district.

Several schools in Aiken county are at full capacity so leaders are looking at making a $90-million investment in its school system.

The meeting is tonight at Silver Bluff high School at 6:30 p.m.

A decision on the rezoning could be made as early as January.

A recommendation presented to the board of education suggest to overcome the crowded classrooms, Midland Valley High School should be expanded to make space for more classrooms and parking.

It was also recommended that upgrades are needed at Belvedere, Hammond Hill and Millbrook Elementary.

In the study it was recommended that an 85 acre parcel of land donated to the district, be the home of a new elementary and middle school in the North Augusta area.