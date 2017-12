AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday Augusta Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the proposal to build a new James Brown Arena at the site of the old Regency Mall on Gordon Highway.

Last week the coliseum authority reached an agreement with the mall owners to build on the site.

But the plan needs the approval of commissioners before it can become a reality.

They’re meeting begins at 2 p.m. inside the commission chamber.