Christmas tree experts discuss how to keep your tree safe

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – As you decorate for the holidays, experts remind you of precautions to take when setting up your Christmas tree.

Both real and artificial trees pose a fire risk, whether you’re in the comfort of your home or in a business. You can never be too careful so first things first, make sure no flammable items are near the tree.

Guys like Toby Brown who have been in the Christmas tree business for years want to make sure you are checking your tree before you go home as the start of your tree safety routine.

“I mean the first thing is height you know you wanna get a tree that fits in your household,” said Toby brown, Co-Owner of Snowy Mountain Christmas trees.

The owner says if your tree is too big, it could fall over and become a fire hazard as well.

“Those with live trees, first thing you need to do is keep it watered,” said Matthew Gay, President of the Christmas tree association.

“To keep the freshest tree you wanna make sure you keep watering it,” said Toby brown, Co-Owner of Snowy Mountain Christmas trees.

“My husbands obsessive about that, every morning before he goes to work, he’s watering and checking the tree and every night before he goes to bed, he’s checking the tree,” said Terry Martin, lives in Augusta.

Another tip, keep any item that maybe flammable away from your tree.

“Keep candles away from the tree, keep it away from a fireplace,” said Matthew Gay, President of the Christmas tree association.

“We put our tree in the sun room so no candles there. We also have two fire places and it’s not in either of those rooms that we burn fires so,” said Terry Martin, lives in Augusta.

Experts say many times fires from Christmas trees are started by lights in the trees, especially if the lights are older.

“I mean i’ll use last years lights but never more than 5 years old or 4, i mean just keep updated with it,” said Terry Martin, lives in Augusta.

Checking your lights is very important, experts recommend if you have a live tree, have it sprayed with fire retardant so nothing major will happen, and that goes for artificial trees like this one as well. Back to you guys in the studio.