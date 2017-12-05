Commissioners reject proposal to move James Brown Arena to Regency Mall amid controversy

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:
A locally-owned retail real estate firm believes the possibilities are endless at the Regency Mall.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Commission has voted “no” to a new arena at the Regency Mall site.

Commissioners voted to reject the proposal just moments ago.

But that vote wasn’t without controversy.

A substitute motion was made that would have given the city and the owners of the mall 45 days to come up with an agreement on funding and a lease.

Commissioners voted 5-to-5 on that, and the mayor broke the tie, approving that motion.

But commissioner Ben Hasan said he voted the wrong way and called for the motion to be reconsidered.

Commissioners then voted 7-to-1 with two abstentions to reject the plan to put the arena at the mall site.

