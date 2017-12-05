Former Grovetown city clerk faces federal charges

Grovetown, GA (WJBF) – The former city clerk of Grovetown is facing federal charges this morning.

Vicky Capetillo is accused of receiving more than ten thousand dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The FEMA money was meant for the city of Grovetown in Columbia County, Georgia.

In a second count, Capetillo is charged with money laundering.

According to a spokesman for the U-S Attorney’s office, Capetillo is accused of depositing checks in several banks in an attempt to conceal the transactions.

Count one carries a sentence of not more than ten years in prison and a fine of not more then $250,000.00.

Count two carries a sentence of not more than twenty years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $500,000.00.

Capetillo has been summoned to appear before the Federal District Court to answer those charges.

Vicky Capetillo stepped down as the city clerk of Grovetown in September of 2016.