Georgia Power reaches agreement with Toshiba to receive remaining Vogtle payments by Dec. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Georgia Power has announced a critical step toward completing construction at Plant Vogtle.

In a press release, the company announced Tuesday that it has reached a new agreement with Toshiba, the parent company of now-bankrupt former Vogtle contractor Westinghouse. The press release says that Toshiba has agreed to pay the remainder of the total $3.2 billion it owes the plant’s owners by Dec. 15, 2017. To date, the owners have received $455 million in total from Toshiba parent guarantees for construction at Vogtle. Those guarantees were put in place to protect Georgia electric customers from added costs.

The company says this money “will be used to benefit customers and eliminate a major risk for continuing construction” on Plant Vogtle reactors 3 and 4.

The agreement will only become binding upon approval from Toshiba’s board of directors and the U.S. Department of Energy, as well as other possible conditions, which were not specified by the company.