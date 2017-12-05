Grovetown Mayor reacts to new federal charges against former city clerk, Vicky Capetillo

Related Coverage Former Grovetown city clerk faces federal charges

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Grovetown City Clerk, Vicky Capetillo is facing federal charges tonight.

Count one: receiving more than ten thousand dollars from FEMA back when she was the city’s clerk. That money was meant for the City of Grovetown.

“It makes me feel as it should any citizen,” says Mayor Gary Jones. “That money goes back to the city to utilize in any line code that it may be needed in. That’s money that we’ve paid out to take care of incidents that happened during that storm. If it the storm is what’s related to the FEMA funds. That I’m not sure.”

‘So if this is true, it’s just more money on top of more money for the city of Grovetown.’

“That’s what it appears to be, yes,” replied Mayor Jones.

Count two: money laundering. Capetillo is charges with taking a $1500 check from the city and depositing it in a separate bank account.

She’s also charged with taking and depositing $6000 in other checks.

“This is the early stages of this matter and until such time Capetillo appears before a federal judge,” said Mayor Jones.

The federal charges come on the heels of a state charge where Capetillo is accused of taking $20k from the Grovetown Lions Club when she was treasurer. There’s also an investigation into her stealing money from the city’s water billing department, which Mayor Jones says led to a $1.5 million class action lawsuit.

Not everyone in the city is buying the charges against Capetillo.

“I think it’s a bunch of garbage. I don’t think the lady ever did anything like that,” said Odell Cripps.

Cripps says she has plenty of money and didn’t need to steal.

“The lady has more money than me and you put together,” said Cripps. “What does she wanna steal for?”

While Capetillo is innocent until proven guilty, the city has made changes to try and keep city money where it belongs.

“We have a new city administrator, an accountant and finance director that is cross checking everything,” says Mayor Jones.

Vicky Capetillo resigned in August of last year.

No date has been set for her to go before a judge.

The city is also in the middle of a forensic audit and Jones says we should hear something back on that soon.

Mayor Jones expects more charges.

Capetillo could face 30 years in prison if convicted on both charges. No date has been set for her to go before a judge.

A forensic study is currently being done regarding that and Mayor Jones says he expects the results from that very soon.

