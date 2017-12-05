Grovetown Mayor says investigation into former city clerk is ongoing

Related Coverage Former Grovetown city clerk faces federal charges

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Gary Jones says this federal investigation into former Grovetown City Clerk, Vicky Capetillo has been going on since last spring.

The charges include Capetillo receiving more than $10k from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It was money meant for the city of Grovetown.

In a second count, Capetillo is charged with money laundering.

“It makes me feel as it should any citizen,” says Mayor Gary Jones. “That money goes back to the city to utilize in any line code that it may be needed in. That’s money that we’ve paid out to take care of incidents that happened during that storm. If it the storm is what’s related to the FEMA funds. That I’m not sure.”

‘So if this is true, it’s just more money on top of more money for the city of Grovetown.’

“That’s what it appears to be, yes,” replied Mayor Jones.

Mayor Jones expects more charges.

Capetillo could face 30 years in prison if convicted on both charges. No date has been set for her to go before a judge.

Capetillo is also accused of stealing money from the Grovetown Lions Club when she was treasurer and she’s accused of stealing money from the city of Grovetown’s Water Billing Department which led to a $1.5 million class action lawsuit.

A forensic study is currently being done regarding that and Mayor Jones says he expects the results from that very soon. He tells me he’s spoken with two councilmen who say their thrilled things are moving forward.

