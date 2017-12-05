JENNIE: Bodiford family says faith, family and community support help their daughter battle stage 4 cancer

TELEVISION PARK–

September 18th is a date that forever changed the course of a family in Barnwell, South Carolina.

On that day, 14-year-old Jenna Bodiford was diagnosed with Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma. That’s a cancer made up of cells that normally develop into skeletal muscles.

Friends have rallied around the Barnwell High School freshman. They’ve come together as a community to lift her up in prayer.

Jenna and her parents, Becky and Brett, talk with Jennie about the journey to heal Jenna.

Brett says they had assumed Jenna had pulled a hamstring because she was complaining about a pain in her leg. As the pain got worse, they eventually ended up at Augusta University.

The final diagnosis was Stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer, in her bone marrow, her lymph nodes, her collarbones and her hips.

Brett says, “But to this day, she hadn’t shed a tear about it. She always smiles when she can, and her mama asked her one night about two, said, “Do you need to cry?” “Because it’s okay to cry.” And she said, “I can’t cry cause” “God’s got his arms around me.”

Jennie asks, “That’s from your child?”

Becky nods, “From our child, yeah.”

Brett adds, “The day she was actually diagnosed, I was standing behind her wheelchair, and I teared up some and tried to hold it together, and she as plain as day just said ‘Daddy, it’s gonna be okay.’ And that’s been her faith all along. You don’t realize the faith your kids have sometimes, or what they’re watching, but they’re watching.”

Jenna is facing a lot of chemotherapy treatments. And you may be watching right now and wondering, how in the world can I help this family?

Well, this is what you need to know:

First of all, the only thing the Bodiford’s have asked for is prayers. They would love for you to pray for them.

But some of these other folks have been more specific in what they would like to see happen.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up at Jenna-Bodiford. This money will go to help provide anything needed, from medical and hospital bills, to the cost of gasoline, to help the family get Jenna back and forth to her treatments.

There’s also an account for Jenna Bodiford at SRP Federal Credit Union. You can make a donation at any branch.

You can follow her journey right there on Facebook at Prayers for Jenna Bodiford and Family. All you have to do is go in and Like that page, and I promise you, your heart will be touched.