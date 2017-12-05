JENNIE: Teen suicide

AUGUSTA– The Centers for Disease Control says suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people ages 15-to-24.

Experts say if your teen is showing signs of depression, it’s important that you talk with them. They say it’s important to talk with kids face to face to show your interest in them. Do not just ignore it.

Emily Williamson is a senior at Augusta University. She says resources and counselors are available. Having lost her father unexpectedly when she was a little girl, she understands how grief can become overwhelming.

National Suicide Hotline:

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

