North Augusta investing into recreational spaces, approves $54K for Summerfield Park upgrades; Riverview Park expansion on track for March completion date

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Riverfront is building on its outdoor amenities.

The City of North Augusta is set to upgrade yet another recreational facility, after approval by city council.

Summerfield Park, at 738 Old Edgefield Rd., is the second most popular outdoor facility in North Augusta, because of amenities like the tropical spray pad.

A $54,740 dollar upgrade is transforming the outdoor basketball court by adding LED lights, new backboards and resurfacing the area.

Breakdown of funding for project:

$31,040 from the General Fund ($24,382 granted to city by SCPRT.)

$12,000 from the Recreational Fund

$11,700 from Capital Project Funding

However, Summerfield Park isn’t the only investment North Augusta is making into its recreational spaces.

“We were kind of wondering when they are going to get done, because they’ve doing this for a while.” Augusta resident Jay Blocksom told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Riverview Park has been under construction for most of 2017.

The new structure will become the new front entrance of the recreational facility and will house 2 additional gyms and a concessions area. Which will come in handy during the annual Nike Peach Jam tournament ever year in July.

“Yea it’s going to be real good,” said Aiken resident Jason Moseley. “It will bring in a lot more people, more schools or whatever they do for Peach Jam, that come in and play basketball.”

“It’s going to bring in a lot more revenue, plus more gyms for the Peach Jam.” Charles West, a resident of North Augusta, said. “They have some great talent that comes out here and plays every year.”

Despite a move by council to raise the membership fee for the rec center, some people say it’s just the cost of having the recreational amenity.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. They should charge a little more, I guess.” West said. “They do a great job with the disc golf course. The gyms are always nice and clean so it’s a good place to come out and enjoy yourself.”

Construction at Riverview Park is set to be complete by March of 2018.

At this time, there’s no plan for how Nike will use the additional gyms during the tournament.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.