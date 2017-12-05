Rep. Conyers announces he’s retiring, endorses son to fill seat

(ABC NEWS) – Currently facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, veteran Congressman Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., announced he is retiring today.

Conyers, 88, confirmed the news on the Mildred Gaddis radio show, calling in from a hospital in Detroit recovering for a stress-related illness.

“I am retiring today,” Conyers said.

Conyers’ attorney, Arnold Reed, confirmed to ABC News that the lawmaker meant retiring effective immediately.

The veteran lawmaker said that he is also endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to fill his seat.

Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, faced calls from Capitol Hill for him to step aside in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment.