Top Christmas Candy by state map

(WJBF) – The holidays are fast approaching, and with it will be big spending not just on present but also the sweet stuff. We’re talking candy.

According to CandyStore.com, consumers will spend $1.93 Billion on sweets this year as stocking stuffers.

But which candy will take the top spot this year?

According to the site, Georgians like Candy Canes the most. South Carolinians, on the other hand, love some Pez.

Take a look for yourself with our interactive map below:

<span style=”display:block;text-align:center;font-size:16px;color:#777;font-size:1.2rem;”>Source: <a href=”https://www.candystore.com&#8221; target=”_blank”>CandyStore.com</a></span>

