Was a JBA private meeting illegal? State Attorney General will decide

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—The state Attorney General is now asking questions to determine if the Coliseum Authority’s “closed-door” meeting last week held illegally. The offices of the District Attorney and the State Attorney General are now involved in the James Brown Arena battle after a concerned citizen sent a letter to the DA.

David Dunagan wrote a letter saying that the Coliseum Authority violated the Georgia Open Meeting Act when they allowed four commissioners into their closed meeting, but no one else. Dunagan claims it is illegal to choose who can and cannot come into a private meeting about the future of the James Brown Arena.

“I hope a message is sent,” Dunagan says. “It’s going to be too late for this vote today. The attorney has 10 days to answer. The vote’s going to happen today, but I hope we send a message that the public is watching. We want to be part of this process and a meeting shouldn’t be closed unless deemed necessary.”

The DA passed Dunagan’s letter up the chain and now the State Attorney General’s office is looking into the dispute. The AG’s office sent a letter to the Coliseum Authority’s attorney, Ed Enoch. The letter points out their duty to enforce the Open Meetings Act, and asks for a clarification from the Authority’s perspective.

“I am not assuming the authority violated the law,” writes the Assistant Attorney General. “I ask the authority to provide a response within 10 days; I would appreciate knowing more about the circumstances of the meeting and the reason for the executive session,” she continues.

The Authority’s lawyer Ed Enoch says there was legal standing to have four commissioners in the meeting, and not the public.

“The law says that the Authority, or any public body, that’s closing a meeting, has the right to determine who they need to hear from in order to make their decisions,” Enoch explains.

Dunagan asked for the meeting transcript to be released so the public can see what was said that day. Enoch says they will not release that information unless the Attorney General rules the meeting was closed inappropriately.

Dunagan’s letter cites comments made by attorney David Hudson who says the meeting was not truly closed door because they let four select citizens in.

“Now if you had a closed meeting to discuss real estate and you needed to talk to an appraiser, you needed to talk to a broker—that’s fine,” Hudson says. “These were four citizens. Somebody might say, well they were members of the county commission, the city council, but they were not involved as real estate experts. They were politicians and if you let the politicians in—why not allow the people?”

Enoch disagrees. “I know that David Hudson has categorized them as ordinary citizens. Well, they’re not ordinary citizens. They are elected officials that were going to get referred this. The city has to be a part of this deal, if this deal is going to happen.”

Enoch says he plans to respond to the Attorney General in the next few days.