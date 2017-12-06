Coliseum Authority Chair ready to move on with new arena site

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Sammie Sias who put the item on the agenda can understand if people aren’t sure what commissioners voted on when it comes a new arena at Regency Mall,

“How does this play George I’m going to answer you this way, reference the activities yesterday it was kind of chaotic, that’s the way that government can become,” said Sias.

But with Chaos comes a loss of clarity, so did the commission officially end the idea of a new arena at the mall.

“We had six votes today to reject it I think the arena at Regency Mall is dead,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“On the basis of the agenda item, it was motion to reject or accept the offer from Cardinal, it did not speak to choosing Regency as the site, as far as I’m concerned that’s still on the table, as far as I’m concern we’ll continue to have discussions about that,” said Mayor Hardie.

But the full agenda item did speak of the mall site it said approve or reject the offer from mall owners to build a new arena at the old Regency mall property.

“Is the mayor right, the site is still the selected site, and the vote yesterday only rejected the deal”

“Then I would encourage you as you have mentioned on the things that were voted and approved I can only offer you go back and review those,” said Commissioner Sias.

Augusta Commissioners voted for the Coliseum Authority to come up with an acceptable offer to put the arena at the mall or move on with a new location, so it’s back to the Coliseum Authority.

Coming together as an Authority that’s going to be the most important thing, I think everybody is willing to do that,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

“To work together on a new location?”

“Yes,” said Johnson.

The Coliseum Authority has already cancelled its December meeting so it’s not scheduled to together until late January but that could change Chairman Cedric Johnson saying tonight, there could be a called meeting if one is needed.