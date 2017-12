Related Coverage Body of second missing boater found in Columbia County

(WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned when a boating accident victim from last week, will be laid to rest.

Thomas Allgood Jr. was killed Friday when he collided with another boat on Thurmond Lake in Columbia County.

His funeral will be held this Friday at 1 p.m.

It’ll be in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son.

The boating accident remains under investigation.