Golden Apple: Maureen Adams

(Thomson, GA)

Maureen Adams dabbled in Biology for a bit before deciding to teach a subject that’s her true love.

“Anatomy is a different science,” Adams says. “It’s all about your body. Everybody wants to know a little more about your body. I am very excited about it. It’s my favorite class to teach.”

And students know this class can lead to a paycheck in the future. Job candidates with a mastery of STEM are in high demand.

“Start Science early. We focus on English and Math, they’re absolutely critical, I don’t mean to say that they’re not. But I feel like sometimes we put Science on the back burner for our kids. But we need them to start early. Get interested in it. Take Science camps. Do everything they can to start early so that they can get that step ahead.”

These Thomson High School students are already way ahead, thanks to their hard work and the dedication of Mrs. Adams.

“I think most of them enjoy this course. I give them activities to do but I’m always talking about their body. What happens if this goes wrong. Most of them stay tuned in because it’s them. It’s all about them and what’s going to happen in their bodies.”

And the future looks bright for this talented teaching veteran. She continues to help others and help her McDuffie County Community by shaping its future leaders.

“This is my 22nd year here, in fact in this exact classroom,” she says. “I’m not looking to leave anytime soon. I love teaching. I love Anatomy. I’ve taught other sciences as well, but this is where I’m meant to be, teaching Anatomy.”