Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducting internal investigation

WJBF Staff Published:
Richmond County Sheriff's Office logo graphic
Richmond County Sheriff's Office logo graphic

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating one of their own.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Wednesday revealing that Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee.

The statement says that the employee has been placed on administrative leave, pending criminal charges.

The employee’s name has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this case as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s