Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducting internal investigation

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating one of their own.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Wednesday revealing that Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee.

The statement says that the employee has been placed on administrative leave, pending criminal charges.

The employee’s name has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

