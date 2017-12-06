SC gas tax savings credit to go into effect

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – If you live in South Carolina, start saving your gas and car maintenance receipts next year and you can get a tax credit.

It’s part of a roads bill that took effect in July, raising the gas tax two percent.

That tax will continue to go up 2 percent every year or the next 6 years.

Come January 2018, you will be able to fill out a form with your tax return which calculates the money you should get back to make up for the tax increase, starting with tax returns that will be due in April 2019.