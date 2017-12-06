Small businesses say they’re open despite detour on Evans Towne Center Boulevard

EVANS, Ga.(WJBF)- Holiday hustle and bustle has been made even harder in Columbia County with road construction blocking the doors to some small Columbia County businesses.

“Traffic does get clogged up, a lot of detours happening,” said Awaken Salon and Spa Hair Stylist Grace Colon.

Construction on the Plaza at Evans Towne Center has lead to the temporary closing of part of Evans Towne Center Boulevard.

The owner of 3 Chicks, Jeriann Benton, wants you to know, despite that, they’re open for the holidays.

“Actually, I didn’t know about the road closure until it actually happened and thankfully one of my customers tagged me in a post that showed what was going on,” said Benton.

Since then, Benton says she’s gotten creative with her advertising, to bring in business around the controlled chaos.

“We try to use little signs. Columbia County doesn’t allow a lot of that but I think they will be a little more flexible with us during this time,” said Benton.

Christmas time is around the corner and Colon doesn’t want a temporary road closure to affect her bottom line.

“There is a little worry and concern for us with that,” said Colon.

While both of these businesses are welcoming change within the county, they don’t want to lose change in their cash register.

“The road closure has been tough for us because we’re losing that drive-by traffic, but in the end, I think it will be a positive thing, once completed. I think it will be a wonderful thing for this area,” said Benton.

“So, when people see that part of Evans Towne Center Boulevard is closed, you guys are open, said Ashley Campbell

“Amen! we are open,” laughed Colon.

Columbia County Traffic Engineering says drivers can use North Belair Road and Evans to Locks Road as temporary detours while until construction is complete on Evans Towne Center Boulevard.