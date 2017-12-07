A new study links breast cancer to birth control

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 file photo shows a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills in Sacramento, Calif. Modern birth control pills that are lower in estrogen have fewer side effects than past oral contraceptives. But a large Danish study released on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, suggests that, like older pills, they still modestly raise the risk of breast cancer, especially with long-term use. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(WJBF) – An alarming new study has linked breast cancer to birth control and hormonal contraceptives.

It shows those who take them leads to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Researchers in Denmark analyzed data on 1 point 8 million women and found that using any type of hormonal contraceptive was linked to a 20 percent higher risk of breast cancer.

Those who used them for longer periods were at even greater risk.

However, experts say the pill is still effective and past studies have shown it can even help prevent other cancers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s