A new study links breast cancer to birth control

(WJBF) – An alarming new study has linked breast cancer to birth control and hormonal contraceptives.

It shows those who take them leads to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Researchers in Denmark analyzed data on 1 point 8 million women and found that using any type of hormonal contraceptive was linked to a 20 percent higher risk of breast cancer.

Those who used them for longer periods were at even greater risk.

However, experts say the pill is still effective and past studies have shown it can even help prevent other cancers.