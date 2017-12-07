Arena issue coming back to commission

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The debate over the location of a new arena is going back to Augusta commissioners.

Tuesday, city leaders rejected a proposal from Regency Mall owners to put a new entertainment complex at the old shopping center.

At next week’s committee meeting, Commissioner Marion Williams will put out motion to accept Regency Mall as the site of a new arena, while rejecting the current proposal from mall owners, to allow city leaders time to work out an acceptable deal.

“The entity right now is to approve the location that’s all then we negotiate you can’t come up with a deal like that without sitting down and negotiating when you buy a car negotiate sometimes you don’t buy from the same dealer but you go somewhere else but you negotiate and that’s what the city ought to be doing we out to be negotiating more right now,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Last week The coliseum Authority voted four to two to accept the deal from the owners to put the arena at Regency Mall tonight Board member Linda Ebney-Wiley says even after the commission vote her position “has definitely not changed” she still supports the mall for the arena location.