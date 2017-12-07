Charming Charlie (the “Company”) plans to close a number of underperforming stores in the U.S.

(WJBF) – In a release, Charming Charlie (the “Company’) announced that it has launched a Back-to-Basics Strategy.

With this strategy, the company will close a number of underperforming stores in the United States.

It will close its Los Angeles office and reduce the headcount in its Houston Corporate Support Center as well as the Distribution Center.

The changes will allow the company to simplify its business operations, focus on efforts that make the company successful and improve liquidity.

“By reducing the size and scale of our operations, we have the opportunity to stabilize the business. We also will be better equipped to read and react to trends and what our customers want, which had been the hallmark of our success. It’s what we are referring to as our Back-to-Basics Strategy,” said Charming Charlie Interim Chief Executive Officer Lana Krauter.

She says, the decision was challenging and that it is in the best interest of Charming Charlie, customers, vendors, and employees moving forward.