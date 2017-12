RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County school system has settled two lawsuits regarding a former janitor who pleaded guilty to child molestation.

The lawsuits were brought by two victims of Reginald Price.

The school system settled those suits for 15,000 dollars each.

Price pleaded guilty in 2014 to molesting three students while he was a janitor at CT Walker Magnet School.