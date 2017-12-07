S.C. Highway Patrol Troop 7 to host recruitment fair

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) –The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking to fill several open positions across the state.

They hope to find have more applicants after updating some requirements.

One update is the tattoo rule that was lifted this year.

Previously, applicants could not have a tattoo below the elbow.

Locally, the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 7 will be hosting a recruitment fair Friday, Dec. 8.

The fair will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Aiken Patrol Office on East Martintown Road in North Augusta.