S.C. Highway Patrol Troop 7 to host recruitment fair

By Published: Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) –The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking to fill several open positions across the state.

They hope to find have more applicants after updating some requirements.

One update is the tattoo rule that was lifted this year.

Previously, applicants could not have a tattoo below the elbow.

Locally, the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 7 will be hosting a recruitment fair Friday, Dec. 8.

The fair will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Aiken Patrol Office on East Martintown Road in North Augusta.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s