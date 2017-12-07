Two dead after an early morning house fire in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Waynesboro.

It broke out shortly after midnight and happened on the 300 block of Dogwood Drive.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a house engulfed in flames and smoke.

The victims were taken to the Burke County medical center where they were pronounced dead.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No word yet on what sparked this deadly fire.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office will be in Waynesboro today to help with the investigation.