Electrical problems the preliminary cause of deadly house fire

Waynesboro, GA- A fire that claimed the life of two long time Waynesboro residents has been determined.

According to Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Ralph Hudgens, the cause of the blaze on Thursday has been ruled accidental.

Long time county clerk, Sherri Cates and her husband, Douglas were killed in the fire that started right before 12:30am Thursday morning off Dogwood Drive in Waynesboro. The fire investigator who reported to the scene determined the fire started in the attic of the home and indicates the cause to be an electrical malfunction.

The victims were found in the master bedroom of the home by a firefighter, their bodies have been taken to the GBI crime lab for autopsies.