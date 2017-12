COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.22 an unknown black male suspect entered AT&T on Bobby Jones Expressway and steals an Apple iPhone X cell phone.

The suspect entered the store and removed the iPhone X from the display, concealed it, then exited the store.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect or can help assist with the investigation please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044.