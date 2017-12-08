“Most divisive” issue returns to commissioners

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A new arena at Regency Mall is coming back before Augusta Commissioners.

The Administrative Services Committee will take up Commissioner Marion Williams request to accept the Regency Mall site and create a committee to continue negotiations with the owners.

This is similar to the proposal voted down Tuesday.

This action continues what some city leaders say is a very divisive issues.

“In my five years as commissioners this has probably been the most divisive issue I’ve seen so that’s unfortunate that it has gotten to this point I’m in favor of keeping the arena downtown I didn’t like this deal from the beginning,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

The proposal is calling for the committee to continue negotiations for the next 45 days, Commissioner Williams say at this point the city should still be in discussions with mall owners about an arena.