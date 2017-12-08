Package thefts increase during holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Some use the season of giving as an opportunity to take.

“The closer we get to Christmas, New Years, the more active the criminal element’s going to become,” said Sgt. Shane McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Whether you shop at the mall or online from your couch, the authorities are warning shoppers to keep their guard up.

“And what I mean by that is you’re going to start seeing a few more things happen. For example, your porch pirates,” McDaniel said.

“Porch pirates” are thieves that prey on the loot delivered to your doorstep. According to a survey of 1,000 people by home security firm Ring, nearly one in five U.S. homeowners has had a package stolen in the last year.

A graph of their data shows that package thefts occur throughout the year, but they spike in December. McDaniel recommends getting a neighbor to sign for your packages if you’re not going to be home to receive them.

“If you’re expecting a package, notify UPS, FedEx, let them know you’re not going to be home,” he said. “Make some kind of prior arrangements. That way you don’t fall victim to being a theft.”

You can also have your packages delivered to a less-exposed location, such as your office or local UPS store. Advertising a security system is another way to deter potential thieves.

But grinches can also target brick and mortar stores around the holidays, either by shoplifting or breaking into cars.

“We encourage people, if you see something suspicious, don’t shy away from it. Don’t approach it, get with the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies that you’re going to see working there because that’s why wer’re there,” McDaniel said.

If you’ve had a package stolen from your porch, you can get in touch with the retailer and explain the situation. Some companies will give you a refund or new shipment. You can also check with your credit card company, as some might offer purchase protection.