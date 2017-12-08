S.C. city leaders approve a proposal that may ban bump stocks

By Published:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – In South Carolina, lawmakers are looking to make some changes after a shooter killed dozens of people during a concert in Las Vegas.

City Leaders in Columbia have approved a proposal that could ban bump stocks.

It’s a firearm accessory that allows you to shoot faster.

State lawmakers are also looking to curb gun violence involving bump stocks as new bill l would prohibit the possession, distribution, and manufacturing of bump stocks in the state.

Gun experts say bump stocks are more of a novelty and make handling a rifle a little harder.

 

