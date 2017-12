AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – At least one person has been injured after a shooting in Aiken.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened just after 11:00 pm Thursday night on Bunche Terrace near Camellia Street.

At least one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.

