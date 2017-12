AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire on the 2200 block of Walden Drive in Augusta.

The call came in to dispatch early Friday morning at 5:06 a.m.

Gold Cross EMS has not been notified, so there are no reports of injuries at this time.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have more on the story as it develops.