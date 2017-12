(WJBF) – Transportation officials will host a public meeting about the improvements on Stevens Creek Road.

The two-mile proposed $28 million dollar construction area runs from Mayo Road to Evans to Locks Road, with a roundabout at the Stevens Creek Road and Evans to the Locks Road intersection.

The open house is Thursday, Dec. 14 at Stevens Creek Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Construction will begin in 2021.