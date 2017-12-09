Augusta sweeps doubleheader against Paine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta swept its doubleheader against Paine on Saturday.

The men’s team cruised to an 85-56 win, while the women’s team battled for a 69-66 victory.

Press Releases

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team met Paine College in Christenberry Fieldhouse on Saturday night for the annual crosstown non-conference matchup. The Jaguars led by as much as 29 and won 85-56 down the stretch.

Augusta moved to 4-3 overall on the season, as Paine went to 1-8 on the young year. The Jags are now 18-3 against Paine College since the 1999-00 season and are 15-1 with head coach Dip Metress at the helm.

Junior Tyvez Monroe was two points shy of his career-high with 22 points to lead AU. Junior Deane Williams and freshman Troy Cracknell carded 10 points each and senior Tamyrik Fields scored 16 points.

Augusta shot 53.4 percent (31-of-58) from the field and held Paine to 32.2 shooting (19-of-59). The Jags were 8-for-12 (66.7 percent) from three-point range, while PC was 6-for-22 (27.3 percent).

The Lions’ bench outscored Augusta 41-30, but the Jaguars fast-pace offense proved too much. AU scored the first basket of the night and led 31-19 with 7:32 to go in the first half, after Monroe made his third trey of the night. The advantage stayed to Augusta and went into the break on top 47-29.

The Jags held at least a 20-point lead for the first 10 minutes of the second half and never trailed the rest of the way

The Jags continue Peach Belt Conference play on Sunday, Dec. 17 for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff with the Young Harris Mountain Lions in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s basketball team met Paine College in Christenberry Fieldhouse on Saturday night for the annual crosstown non-conference matchup. The Jaguars won 69-66 in the final seconds of the game to keep Paine winless on the year.

Augusta moved to 2-3 overall on the season, as Paine went to 0-6. The Jags are now 16-3 against Paine since the 1999-00 season.

AU junior Brianna Middleton scored a career-high 20 points to lead the team and she added 10 rebounds. Senior Joshlyn Belcher had 15 points for the Jags and Moneisha Goldsborough and Malloy Myers each had nine.

AU shot 44.8 percent from the floor (26-for-58), while Paine was 44.4 percent shooting (28-of-63). Paine outscored the Jags 22-12 off turnovers, but the Jags owned the Lions 16-11 in the paint.

Paine took the first lead of the game, but the Jags cruised back and led 28-22 at the half. Belcher buried a trey to tie it at 11-all and Jahmia Bradley made a deep shot to give the Jags its first lead at 17-14.

Up by six to start the second half, AU gave up two uncontested three pointers and Paine only trailed 35-34 with 5:00 to play in the third quarter. The Jaguars were up 45-40 to start the final 10 minutes of play, thanks to Middleton beating the third-period buzzer with a fast-break layup.

Paine fought back to take a 57-52 lead with five minutes in the game. Bradley hit her second three ball of the night to pull AU within two, but the Lions leaped back ahead. Down by two with 20 seconds left, the Jags’ Cynara Pittmade a one-handed shot to give the Jags a go-ahead basket and the win.

The Jags continue Peach Belt Conference play on Sunday, Dec. 17 for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff with the Young Harris Mountain Lions in Christenberry Fieldhouse.