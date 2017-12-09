Johnston police officer dies following crash

Edgefield County, SC (WJBF) – A Johnston police officer is dead after a car crash.

Edgefield County Coroner Thurmond Burnett confirms James Eric Chapman, 30, has died of his injuries following a single-car crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened Friday around 10:15 p.m.

Chapman was driving on Columbia Road when he went off the shoulder, hit some trees, and was thrown out of his vehicle. He was taken to he hospital where he later died.

Right now, investigators cannot confirm whether Chapman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

