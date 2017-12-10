$1,000 reward offered in Aiken shooting investigation

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Officials in Aiken are offering a $1,000 reward in connection to a shooting Saturday night.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety tells us the incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home on the 200 block of Cherry Hills Drive.

One person inside the home was shot. They were later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective J. Eagerton at (803)642-7687 or contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Callers may remain anonymous and could receive cash reward of up to $1000.