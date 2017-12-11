Columbia County man arrested for allegedly killing cat

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man was arrested Sunday after allegedly killing a cat.

John Kiernan called the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday to ask a legal question regarding killing a cat in his yard.

Kiernan stated that he has killed a cat that had been chasing squirrels in his yard and wanted to know what his rights were.

Investigators responded to his house shortly after the call.

Upon arrival, Kiernan told them that he had gone outside with a butcher knife, made a noise to get the cat’s attention, grabbed the cat and then slit its throat.

He then told investigators that a neighborhood dog ran away with the dead cat before they arrived.

Kiernan was then taken into custody and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.